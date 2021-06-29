PEOPLE MOVES: ANZ names new regional corporate finance head; and more

ANZ appoints new corporate finance head for South and South-east Asia; Amundi boosts ESG focus in Hong Kong; Value Partners names deputy fixed income chief; and EFG Bank hires North Asia chairman.
June 29, 2021

ANZ has appointed Niro Somasekeran as head of corporate finance for the bank in South and South-east Asia.

Based in Singapore, he will also continue in his current role as head of resources, energy and infrastructure REI international.

Previously based in London, Somasekeran has been with ANZ since 2007, and, on moving to London in 2016, subsequently ran both the REI and corporate finance teams in Europe.

---
Amundi has hired Kristy Wong in Hong Kong as associate director, ESG investment specialist, to promote ESG practices and the firm’s responsible investing solutions.

Wong has 12 years of experience...

