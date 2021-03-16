News at-a-glance: market wrap (Mar 17)

MARKET TRENDS Singapore’s financial watchdog makes senior appointments

The Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS has announced four new senior management appointments as part of an ongoing process to renew the regulator’s leadership bench.

All changes will take effect on 1 April 2021

Ho Hern Shin, currently assistant managing director banking insurance, will become deputy managing director financial supervision, taking over from Ong Chong Tee, who is leaving MAS

Marcus Lim, currently executive director banking department I, will become assistant managing director banking insurance, taking over from Ho Hern Shin

