News at-a-glance: market wrap (Mar 17)

MAS names new senior executives; Deloitte survey finds growing credit and climate risk concerns; Crédit Agricole CIB pioneers green interest rate swap in Singapore; Manulife hires China asset and wealth management head; and ASEAN Capital Markets Forum reveals new 5-year action plan.
March 16, 2021

MARKET TRENDS Singapore’s financial watchdog makes senior appointments

The Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS has announced four new senior management appointments as part of an ongoing process to renew the regulator’s leadership bench.

All changes will take effect on 1 April 2021

  • Ho Hern Shin, currently assistant managing director banking insurance, will become deputy managing director financial supervision, taking over from Ong Chong Tee, who is leaving MAS
  • Marcus Lim, currently executive director banking department I, will become assistant managing director banking insurance, taking over from Ho Hern Shin
  • ...
