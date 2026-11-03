Know your agent: HKMA sets sights on AI risks in banking

Who's in charge when AI takes charge? Hong Kong's banking regulator launches Project SAGE as it explores safeguards for autonomous financial transactions.
November 03, 2026

Hong Kong's banking regulator has launched an initiative to address the governance and security risks posed by autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents conducting financial transactions, as banks and payment providers explore the use of agentic AI in financial services.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Project SAGE on the opening day of Hong Kong Fintech Week 2026, alongside a separate post-quantum cryptography toolkit designed to strengthen the banking sector's long-term cybersecurity readiness.

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