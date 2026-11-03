Know your agent: HKMA sets sights on AI risks in banking

Hong Kong's banking regulator has launched an initiative to address the governance and security risks posed by autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents conducting financial transactions, as banks and payment providers explore the use of agentic AI in financial services.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced Project SAGE on the opening day of Hong Kong Fintech Week 2026, alongside a separate post-quantum cryptography toolkit designed to strengthen the banking sector's long-term cybersecurity readiness.