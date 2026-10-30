Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026 looks beyond pilots to commercial scale

As Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 gets underway, the city's fintech sector finds itself balancing rapid growth with heightened regulatory and market scrutiny. After years of investment, policy support and ecosystem building, attention is increasingly shifting from innovation alone to the commercial viability of new technologies.

Hong Kong's credentials as a regional technology hub are well established. The city is home to more than 1,400 fintech companies and 5,200 startups - as Hong Kong's secretary for financial services and the treasury Christopher Hui noted at an October 23 press conference - while InvestHK helped secure more than HK$70 billion ($8.9 billion) in expected first-year investments during the first nine months of 2026 alone.

Yet recent geopolitical tensions, cybersecurity incidents and market volatility have highlighted the challenges facing a sector that increasingly sits at the intersection of finance, technology and regulation. The widely reported US$6.3 billion exploit of cryptocurrency exchange Binance has further sharpened the focus on governance, security and investor protection.

Against this backdrop, this year's FinTech Week reflects a broader shift in priorities. The focus has moved beyond pilot projects and regulatory experimentation towards scaling proven technologies within regulated financial markets. Whether in payments, agentic AI, tokenisation or climate finance, industry leaders are increasingly focused on how regulated technologies can generate measurable outcomes for businesses and investors across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and international markets.

FTAHK’s growth