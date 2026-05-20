IEA warns Southeast Asia’s coal exit hinges on credible transition finance

Many of Asia's coal-fired power plants could run for decades more without credible policy backstops, adequate financing, and carbon markets that buyers trust.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Many of Asia's coal-fired power plants could run for decades more without credible policy backstops, adequate financing, and carbon markets that buyers trust.
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