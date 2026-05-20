IEA warns Southeast Asia’s coal exit hinges on credible transition finance

A new International Energy Agency report, unveiled at GenZero Climate Summit 2026, says transition credits could accelerate Asia’s coal phase-down, but only if backed by stronger policy, power planning and market integrity.
May 20, 2026

Many of Asia's coal-fired power plants could run for decades more without credible policy backstops, adequate financing, and carbon markets that buyers trust.

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