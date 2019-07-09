Startups face a dilemma. Should they be based in the US or China?
July 09, 2019
Asia’s green finance infrastructure is falling behind the rest of the world. The region must start building sustainable green financial centres now.
May 14, 2019
Two of the world’s largest development lenders kick-start 2019 with a combined $95 million investment in AC Energy’s inaugural $410 million certified climate bond, listed on the Singapore exchange.
February 08, 2019
As the China-US trade war gives global markets the jitters, private equity firms are increasingly looking to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia for a return.
January 17, 2019
In the wake of several child-abuse cases last year, Chinese parents want to monitor their kids at nursery. Zhang Tong Jia Yuan can help them.
December 05, 2018
Olam International organised Asia’s first green “club-loan” in April. But why would an issuer choose a loan over the increasingly mainstream green bond?
November 28, 2018
After the death of its co-chairman in July, HNA Group continues to downsize its overseas empire. Senior executives have left the company and some of its Hong Kong subsidiaries have closed.
November 20, 2018
Fuelling India’s lofty ambitions, global investors such as Goldman Sachs and GIC are pouring billions into India’s renewable energy startups. What is driving this boom?
November 06, 2018
Chinese investors are not as bullish about fintech as they used to be. Investors are being much more careful about where they put their money.
October 30, 2018
Alibaba's investment in smart projector startup JMGO could face headwinds from state-backed traditional TV manufacturing businesses.
October 19, 2018
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)