financing

IFC and ADB invest in inaugural $410m climate bond

Two of the world’s largest development lenders kick-start 2019 with a combined $95 million investment in AC Energy’s inaugural $410 million certified climate bond, listed on the Singapore exchange.
February 08, 2019

Trade war pushes private equity into SE Asia

As the China-US trade war gives global markets the jitters, private equity firms are increasingly looking to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia for a return.
January 17, 2019

HNA accelerates wind-down of overseas business

After the death of its co-chairman in July, HNA Group continues to downsize its overseas empire. Senior executives have left the company and some of its Hong Kong subsidiaries have closed.
November 20, 2018