I Squared to acquire Indonesia’s Cella and strikes A$1.04bn deal for oOh!media

The global infrastructure investor is in the midst of a regional expansion push.
August 11, 2026

US infrastructure investor I Squared has continued its expansion in Asia Pacific (Apac) by acquiring logistics firm Cella in Indonesia and media advertising firm oOh!media in Australia. 

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