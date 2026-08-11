The global infrastructure investor is in the midst of a regional expansion push.
August 11, 2026
Franshion Properties, Times Property and Nomura sell dollar debt, and Mizuho is raising Japan’s first bank capital note.
March 13, 2014
China Resources Enterprise confirmed it has bid for Hong Kong supermarket chain ParknShop, which is owned by Hutchison Whampoa.
August 21, 2013
China Resources Enterprise pays $42 million to buy a majority stake in Pacific Coffee from Chevalier Pacific, earning Chevalier a healthy return on its five-year investment.
June 29, 2010
Pricing on the current deal is almost half of the 68bp over Hibor that CRE Finance paid in June 2000.
September 25, 2002
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