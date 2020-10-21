Hysan to cut energy usage by 20% under sustainability-linked forex swap

Hysan Development has entered into a sustainability-linked foreign-exchange derivative hedge as part of its green finance ambitions, which would require for the Hong Kong property developer and manager to contribute to an impact-driven charity if it is unable to meet certain conditions.

Under the terms of the $125 million forex swap contract involving the US and Hong Kong dollars, Hysan has committed to one, cut its energy consumption by a fifth by the end of 2024, and two, remain as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for the period 2021-2024.

That index ranks the top 20% of Hong Kong companies according to their...