How will crypto respond to potential rate hikes in 2022?

Major digital currencies seem to be stabilising as we approach the end of 2021, with both push and pull factors mitigating the wild price swings seen earlier in the year Institutional investors appear to be increasingly drawn to virtual assets as the regulatory environment progresses, enabling the use of proxy custodian arrangements, such as the launch of ProShare’s exchange traded fund (ETF), and publicly traded crypto exchanges

Bitcoin’s fourth quarter rally saw the world’s most famous virtual coin more than double its value, but with digital currency ownership among institutional investors remaining fairly nascent, the prospect of missing out is materialising, pushing determined...