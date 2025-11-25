HKMC issues record HK$25.3bn public bond

Proceeds from HKMC’s largest public bond offering will be used to help Hong Kong's elderly unlock the value of properties for livelihood needs and boost the silver economy.
November 25, 2025

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation has issued a multi-currency public benchmark bonds totalling HK$25.3 billion ($3.3 billion) under its $30 billion medium term note programme. 

Share our publication on social media
