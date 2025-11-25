Bauhinia 3 has a portfolio of 33 project and infrastructure loans across 28 projects, 12 countries and nine sub-sectors, with a value of $450.5m. HKMC issued Class D notes at non-investment grade -- a first in Asia.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is an anchor investor in SPV Bauhinia 2, which contains a $107m sustainability tranche; meanwhile, the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation will have a new CEO in December.
The deal marks the HKMC’s first infrastructure financing securitisation. It could act as a catalyst for development of this nascent asset class in Asia, as the region strives to bridge a $1.7 trillion annual infrastructure financing gap.