hong kong mortgage corporation

HKMC issues record HK$25.3bn public bond

Proceeds from HKMC’s largest public bond offering will be used to help Hong Kong's elderly unlock the value of properties for livelihood needs and boost the silver economy.
November 25, 2025

HKMC completes Bauhinia 3 infrastructure issuance

Bauhinia 3 has a portfolio of 33 project and infrastructure loans across 28 projects, 12 countries and nine sub-sectors, with a value of $450.5m. HKMC issued Class D notes at non-investment grade -- a first in Asia.
October 23, 2025

Deal of the Month: HKMC’s infrastructure CLO

The deal marks the HKMC’s first infrastructure financing securitisation. It could act as a catalyst for development of this nascent asset class in Asia, as the region strives to bridge a $1.7 trillion annual infrastructure financing gap.
August 15, 2023