HKMC completes Bauhinia 3 infrastructure issuance

Bauhinia 3 has a portfolio of 33 project and infrastructure loans across 28 projects, 12 countries and nine sub-sectors, with a value of $450.5m. HKMC issued Class D notes at non-investment grade -- a first in Asia.
October 23, 2025

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC) has completed its third infrastructure loan-backed securities (ILBS) issuance.

