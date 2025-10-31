Bauhinia 3 has a portfolio of 33 project and infrastructure loans across 28 projects, 12 countries and nine sub-sectors, with a value of $450.5m. HKMC issued Class D notes at non-investment grade -- a first in Asia.
Andrew Cross, CFO at the Beijing-based infrastructure bank, shared his views on private capital mobilisation, high interest rates, sustainabilty bonds, and the attraction of Hong Kong as a fundraising destination; the AIIB is looking to deploy $75bn by 2030.
Continued infrastructure investment from multilaterals, especially that linked to the training of women, is helping Tajikistan develop a future for tourism, but international investors remain wary to say the least.