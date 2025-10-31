aiib

HKMC completes Bauhinia 3 infrastructure issuance

Bauhinia 3 has a portfolio of 33 project and infrastructure loans across 28 projects, 12 countries and nine sub-sectors, with a value of $450.5m. HKMC issued Class D notes at non-investment grade -- a first in Asia.
October 23, 2025

ESG-focused bond investing gaining momentum

Institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank – and recent studies – are showing why and how investors should analyse the ESG performance of bonds and issuers.
August 16, 2019