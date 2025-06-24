Interview: AIIB's CFO on deploying capital, backing projects and bond issuances

Andrew Cross, CFO at the Beijing-based infrastructure bank, shared his views on private capital mobilisation, high interest rates, sustainabilty bonds, and the attraction of Hong Kong as a fundraising destination; the AIIB is looking to deploy $75bn by 2030.
June 24, 2025

FinanceAsia recently caught up with Andrew Cross, chief financial officer (CFO) of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which is headquartered in Beijing.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media