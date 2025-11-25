hkmc

HKMC issues record HK$25.3bn public bond

Proceeds from HKMC’s largest public bond offering will be used to help Hong Kong's elderly unlock the value of properties for livelihood needs and boost the silver economy.
November 25, 2025

Deal of the Month: HKMC’s infrastructure CLO

The deal marks the HKMC’s first infrastructure financing securitisation. It could act as a catalyst for development of this nascent asset class in Asia, as the region strives to bridge a $1.7 trillion annual infrastructure financing gap.
August 15, 2023

HKMC lays foundations for international issuance

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC) is back in business, mandating a ratings adviser, launching the Territory''s largest fixed rate bond offering and reviving plans for international bond and securitization deals.
March 14, 2001