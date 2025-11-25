The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is an anchor investor in SPV Bauhinia 2, which contains a $107m sustainability tranche; meanwhile, the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation will have a new CEO in December.
The deal marks the HKMC’s first infrastructure financing securitisation. It could act as a catalyst for development of this nascent asset class in Asia, as the region strives to bridge a $1.7 trillion annual infrastructure financing gap.
The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC) is back in business, mandating a ratings adviser, launching the Territory''s largest fixed rate bond offering and reviving plans for international bond and securitization deals.