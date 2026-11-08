Gulf supply shocks sharpen the case for investment resilience

Disruption is changing how businesses assess industrial assets and logistics networks, while regional coordination is central to keeping supplies moving and to sustain investment.
November 08, 2026

Supply disruptions are strengthening the case for investment in the Gulf’s logistics and industrial infrastructure, with companies placing greater weight on alternative routes, flexible production and diversified energy supplies.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Related Articles

Oil tops $100 a barrel as Middle East war risks mount

Financial markets in the Middle East, Apac and across the world are being hit as the price of a barrel of crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil surges above $100; the impact on aluminium is another issue.
March 08, 2026

Oil price rises as Iran responds to Israel and US attacks

The oil price has surged to $82 a barrel amid disruption in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran responds with multiple missiles across the Middle East after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend; the UAE has closed its stock markets for two days.
March 01, 2026