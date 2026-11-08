Gulf supply shocks sharpen the case for investment resilience

AirAsia puts profits before growth as Bahrain hub faces fresh delay
Passenger flights are targeted for March 2027, with investment paced to aircraft deployment as cargo operations and maintenance plans advance.
November 02, 2026
Supply disruptions are strengthening the case for investment in the Gulf’s logistics and industrial infrastructure, with companies placing greater weight on alternative routes, flexible production and diversified energy supplies.
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