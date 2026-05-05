Capital Group to open first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi

The global investment firm is planning an office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market later this year, with Benno Klingenberg-Timm, head of institutional for Europe and Asia, readying to relocate to the region.
May 05, 2026

Global active investment manager Capital Group is set to establish its first office in the Middle East, in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

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