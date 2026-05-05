Capital Group to open first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi

Global active investment manager Capital Group is set to establish its first office in the Middle East, in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Global active investment manager Capital Group is set to establish its first office in the Middle East, in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
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