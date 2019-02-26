Defaults start to pick up as smaller entities struggle for orders and financing.
February 26, 2019
The deal may raise a combined $1.21 billion and comes as Muddy Waters accuses the Singapore-listed company of being too aggressive on spending and debt.
December 04, 2012
The vice-chairman offloads 60% of his stake in Singapore-listed Noble Group, Dairy Farm increases the free-float in Indonesian supermarket chain Hero and UBS sells a 4.2% stake in Thailand’s CP Foods as part of the unwinding of a swap transaction.
November 13, 2012
Electronic invoicing enables effective supply chain financing, says Fundtech.
October 03, 2011
The $602 million deal includes a $200 million placement that was completed on Monday, a $202 million rights issue due later this month and a $200 million share sale to Temasek.
June 08, 2011
China’s efforts to rein in lending and tackle inflation are not dampening banks’ positive outlook for supply chain finance.
May 02, 2011
A return to risk mitigation and the emergence of distributor finance are leading to a renewed focus on the financial supply chain in Asia-Pacific trade.
November 01, 2010
HSBC strengthens its Greater China trade and supply team with the promotion of Elton Lee.
June 14, 2010
HSBC hires three and moves five global payments and cash management sales team members to Singapore, while also adding two additional staff in its trade and supply chain business in Hong Kong.
June 07, 2010
If banks hadn’t strayed from the practice of lending money based on underlying trade flows, they might not have suffered so acutely during the financial crisis, says Mark Evans at ANZ.
May 31, 2010
