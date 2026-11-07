supply chain

A more structured way to finance corporate supply chains

Structured financing solutions for supply chains are increasingly important in offering treasury teams greater agility and visibility over their transactions. This enables corporates in Asia to achieve their goal of simpler, faster and more reliable ways to trade across borders, according to our latest edition of the HSBC Smarter Business Series.
HSBC

EQT exits packaging player GPA

During the five-year period that EQT held its stake in GPA, the packaging firm made seven acquisitions which enabled expansion into new markets and the localisation of production, EQT director Eugene Lee explained.
September 27, 2022

Three Southeast Asian blocks raise $697 million

The vice-chairman offloads 60% of his stake in Singapore-listed Noble Group, Dairy Farm increases the free-float in Indonesian supermarket chain Hero and UBS sells a 4.2% stake in Thailand’s CP Foods as part of the unwinding of a swap transaction.
November 13, 2012