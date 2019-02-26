supply chain

Three Southeast Asian blocks raise $697 million

The vice-chairman offloads 60% of his stake in Singapore-listed Noble Group, Dairy Farm increases the free-float in Indonesian supermarket chain Hero and UBS sells a 4.2% stake in Thailand’s CP Foods as part of the unwinding of a swap transaction.
November 13, 2012

Traders embrace fundamental tenets of risk

A return to risk mitigation and the emergence of distributor finance are leading to a renewed focus on the financial supply chain in Asia-Pacific trade.
November 01, 2010

HSBC overhauls Singapore payments and cash team

HSBC hires three and moves five global payments and cash management sales team members to Singapore, while also adding two additional staff in its trade and supply chain business in Hong Kong.
June 07, 2010

Mark Evans goes beyond trade buzzwords

If banks hadn’t strayed from the practice of lending money based on underlying trade flows, they might not have suffered so acutely during the financial crisis, says Mark Evans at ANZ.
May 31, 2010