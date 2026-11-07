supply chain

Now known as KLN Logistics Group (KLN) after rebranding from Kerry Logistics Network, the Group proved its mettle in 2024 by responding to a challenging business environment by being flexible, streamlining operations and diversifying beyond Greater China and across market segments.
Structured financing solutions for supply chains are increasingly important in offering treasury teams greater agility and visibility over their transactions. This enables corporates in Asia to achieve their goal of simpler, faster and more reliable ways to trade across borders, according to our latest edition of the HSBC Smarter Business Series.
During the five-year period that EQT held its stake in GPA, the packaging firm made seven acquisitions which enabled expansion into new markets and the localisation of production, EQT director Eugene Lee explained.
Research shows investors, companies and governments must move faster and further in ESG progress; UOB sets sustainability bond benchmark in Singapore; and AIA creates variable capital company in Singapore.
The vice-chairman offloads 60% of his stake in Singapore-listed Noble Group, Dairy Farm increases the free-float in Indonesian supermarket chain Hero and UBS sells a 4.2% stake in Thailand’s CP Foods as part of the unwinding of a swap transaction.