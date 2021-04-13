TRENDSETTERS: Corporates accelerate green action but investors urge more, says research

A new global survey of companies and institutional investors commissioned by ING shows the benefits of Covid-19 in accelerating the green transformation plans of many companies but with investors demanding more hard environmental targets.

As a result, all stakeholders must move faster and further in making environmental, social and governance ESG progress as the pandemic raises the bar for ambition.

Some of the take-aways of the report, 'Now or never A new bar for sustainability', include

The majority of corporates 57% have accelerated green transformation plans as a result of the pandemic

Less than one in...