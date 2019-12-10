ESG

Green loans take off at Australian airports

In the battle against climate change, Australian airport operators are flying high with sustainability linked loans.
December 10, 2019

A new form of green funding sustainability linked loans SLL appears to be taking off in Australasia thanks, ironically, to those otherwise carbon villains, the airport operators.

What sets SLLs apart from green bonds is that the proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes they don’t have to be spent on environmental projects.

Although the exact terms of each SLL vary according to just how committed to reducing carbon emissions borrowers want to be, the pricing can be tied to improved sustainability performance.

So while air travel might not the most obvious poster child for sustainable finance, in Australia and New Zealand...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222