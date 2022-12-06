Richard Newell

Hong Kong's regulator sees scope for opening up a maturing crypto market to retail investors, but questions remain about whether investors are sufficiently protected.
December 06, 2022
If investing in crypto assets continues to be problematic, the market will have to face much stricter regulation, say some market participants.
July 12, 2022
In the battle against climate change, Australian airport operators are flying high with sustainability linked loans.
December 10, 2019
Debt investors are becoming increasingly influential in green and sustainable finance transactions, as industry bodies and state governments get behind the climate change issue.
November 08, 2019
Although AI is seen as an opportunity to tap new investment and client opportunities, it could also be a minefield if the safeguards are insufficient, a new study suggests.
October 28, 2019
More capital is needed to fight the blight of pollution in the mainland's smoggy cities. But issuers may find criteria for what constitutes a "green bond" are far tougher overseas.
February 08, 2017
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)