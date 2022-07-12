Investors call for 'appropriate regulation' of crypto market

A version of this article first appeared on AsianInvestor.

The cryptocurrency market must face the reality of appropriate regulation if it is to evolve as an alternative financial ecosystem. That is the view of some crypto investors that AsianInvestor has spoken to since the TerraLuna stablecurrency collapse.

Rajiv Manoharan, principal at Melbourne-based Manoharan Capital, who invests in crypto businesses, acknowledges the damage the recent turmoil has caused, but is more bullish than most about the asset class.

“This is, of course, a concern no one wants to lose money or see instability and loss of confidence in any...