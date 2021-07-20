Fitch appoints new global head of ESG research

Last week Fitch Ratings announced the appointment in London of Marina Petroleka as global head of ESG research, for its Sustainable Finance Group.

Petroleka joined the group in 2020 and in her previous role, led the industry research team.

Overseeing the global ESG research effort, she now reports into Andrew Steel, managing director and global group head of sustainable finance.

Steel told FinanceAsia that Petroleka's appointment coincides with the company's aim to increase its presence and reach in ESG within 2021, through further innovation of its ESG-related project offerings. Fitch launched the ESG Relevance scores in 2019, and its sector-focussed Vulnerability scores,...