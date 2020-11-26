FinanceAsia reveals 2020's best house award winners

Congratulations to all the winners in the best house categories of our 2020 Achievement Awards.
It has been a year of intense volatility and disruption, but what stands out are the sheer number of landmark transactions from right across the region. Many of the awards were, therefore, a very close call between houses that had an exceptionally strong year.
The awards cover the period from December 1st 2019 to the present day and include both ongoing and executed financial markets transactions.
Full write-ups will be published online in mid-December and in the winter edition of FinanceAsia magazine.
INVESTMENT BANK OF THE YEAR
Morgan Stanley
M&A HOUSE OF THE YEAR
Goldman Sachs
EQUITY HOUSE OF THE YEAR
Morgan Stanley
DEBT HOUSE OF THE YEAR
HSBC
SYNDICATED LOAN HOUSE OF THE YEAR
DBS
SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR
BNP Paribas
ISLAMIC FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR
HSBC
PROJECT FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR
MUFG
CREDIT RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Fitch Ratings
LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR
Clifford Chance
