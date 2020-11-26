Celebrating Excellence

FinanceAsia reveals 2020's best house award winners

We are pleased to announce the winners in the best house categories for our annual Achievement Awards.
November 26, 2020
Congratulations to all the winners in the best house categories of our 2020 Achievement Awards. 
 
It has been a year of intense volatility and disruption, but what stands out are the sheer number of landmark transactions from right across the region. Many of the awards were, therefore, a very close call between houses that had an exceptionally strong year.
 
The awards cover the period from December 1st 2019 to the present day and include both ongoing and executed financial markets transactions. 
 
You can also view the winners of our best issuer and deal award winners here and our best regional award winners here.
 
Full write-ups will be published online in mid-December and in the winter edition of FinanceAsia magazine.
 
 
INVESTMENT BANK OF THE YEAR
 
Morgan Stanley
 
 
M&A HOUSE OF THE YEAR 
 
Goldman Sachs
 
 
EQUITY HOUSE OF THE YEAR
 
Morgan Stanley 
 
 
DEBT HOUSE OF THE YEAR
 
HSBC
 
 
SYNDICATED LOAN HOUSE OF THE YEAR
 
DBS
 
 
SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR 
 
BNP Paribas
 
 
ISLAMIC FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR
 
HSBC
 
 
PROJECT FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR 
 
MUFG
 
 
CREDIT RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR 
 
Fitch Ratings
 
 
LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR 
 
Clifford Chance
 
 

 

