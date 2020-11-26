FinanceAsia reveals 2020's best house award winners

Congratulations to all the winners in the best house categories of our 2020 Achievement Awards.

It has been a year of intense volatility and disruption, but what stands out are the sheer number of landmark transactions from right across the region. Many of the awards were, therefore, a very close call between houses that had an exceptionally strong year.

The awards cover the period from December 1st 2019 to the present day and include both ongoing and executed financial markets transactions.

You can also view the winners of our best issuer and deal award winners here and our best regional award winners here

Full write-ups will be published online in mid-December and in the winter edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

INVESTMENT BANK OF THE YEAR Morgan Stanley M&A HOUSE OF THE YEAR Goldman Sachs EQUITY HOUSE OF THE YEAR Morgan Stanley DEBT HOUSE OF THE YEAR HSBC SYNDICATED LOAN HOUSE OF THE YEAR DBS SUSTAINABLE FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR BNP Paribas ISLAMIC FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR HSBC PROJECT FINANCE HOUSE OF THE YEAR MUFG CREDIT RATING AGENCY OF THE YEAR Fitch Ratings LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR Clifford Chance