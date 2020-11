FinanceAsia reveals 2020's best regional deals

Congratulations to the regional winners of our Achievement Awards for 2020.

The following represent the best three financial markets transactions since December 1, 2019 across: China and Hong Kong; the frontier markets; North East Asia; South Asia and South East Asia.

Full write-ups will be published online in mid-December and in the winter edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

BEST OF CHINA/HONG KONG JD.com’s HK$34.56 billion ($4.46 billion) Hong Kong secondary listing Joint sponsors: BofA Securities, CLSA, UBS Joint global co-ordinators: BOCI, CCBI, China Renaissance, Jefferies Legal advisors: Issuer: Maples and Calder; Shihui Partners; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom Managers: Clifford Chance, Han Kun Petrochina’s $49.2 billion sale of its pipeline, gas storage and LNG terminal assets to PipeChina Financial advisors: Sell side: Goldman Sachs, China Securities, UBS Buy side: CICC, Citic Securities Legal advisors: Sell side: Sullivan & Cromwell (to Goldman Sachs) Buy side: Clifford Chance XPeng’s $1.7 billion New York IPO Financial advisors and underwriters: Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BofA Securities, Underwriters: ABCI Securities, BOCI Asia, Haitong International, Futu5.com, Tiger Brokers Legal advisors: Issuer: Fangda Partners, Harney Westwood & Riegels, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Managers: JunHe, Latham & Watkins BEST OF THE FRONTIER MARKETS KB Kookmin's KRW734 billion ($632 million) acquisition of PRASAC Microfinance Buy side advisor: BNP Paribas Sell side advisor: ING Sell side legal advisor: Clifford Chance The Government of Mongolia's $600 million bond and concurrent tender offering Financial advisors: Issuer: Frontier Strategies Bookrunners: HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Legal advisors: Issuer: Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Managers: Mayer Brown Vinhomes' VND15.1 trillion ($650 million) sale of a 6% stake to a consortium led by KKR and including Temasek Financial advisor: Credit Suisse (to Vinhomes) Legal advisors: Buy side: Allen & Overy, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Sell side: Latham & Watkins BEST OF NORTH EAST ASIA Nissan Motor's $8 billion bond deal Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley, Citi, JP Morgan, Mizuho Legal advisors: Issuer: Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Managers: Davis Polk & Wardwell SK Networks' W1.3 trillion ($1.1 billion) sale of its gas station business to Hyundai Oilbank and Koramco Financial advisors: Credit Suisse (SK Networks) Legal advisors: Sell side: Kim & Chang Buy side: Lee & Ko Yageo Corp's $1.97 billion acquisition of KEMET Corp Financial advisors: Buy side: Citi Sell side: Goldman Sachs Bridge loan provider: Citi Legal advisors Buy side: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Tsar & Tsai Sell side: LCS & Partners; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom BEST OF SOUTH ASIA Jio Platform's Rs435.7 billion ($5.83 billion) sale of a 9.99% stake to Jaadhu Holdings (Facebook) Financial advisors: Sell side: Morgan Stanley Buy side: BofA Securities Legal advisors: Sell side: AZB & Partners, Davis Polk & Wardwell Buy side: Hogan Lovells Reliance Industries' Rs531 billion ($7 billion) rights offering Global co-ordinators: JM Financial, Kotak Investment Banking Lead managers: BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, SBI Capital Markets Legal advisors: Issuer: AZB & Partners, Sidley Austin Managers: Khaitan & Co, Latham & Watkins SBI Cards' Rs103.4 billion ($1.39 billion) IPO Bookrunning lead managers: Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, HSBC, Nomura, SBI Capital Legal advisors: Issuer: Latham & Watkins, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Managers: Allen & Overy, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas BEST OF SOUTH EAST ASIA AREIT's P12.3 billion ($253 million) IPO Global co-ordinator: BPI Capital International bookrunner: UBS Joint lead underwriters: BPI Capital, PNB Capital, SB Capital Legal advisors: Issuer: Allen & Overy, Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz, Dechert Managers: Latham & Watkins, Picazo Buyco Tan Fider & Santos The S$8.2 billion ($6.1 billion) merger of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust Financial advisors: CCT: Credit Suisse CMT: JP Morgan, ANZ (independent advisor to the board) Legal advisors: CCT: WongPartnership CMT: Allen & Gledhill Star Energy Geothermal Salak – Darajat’s $1.1 billion amortizing senior secured green bond Global co-ordinators: Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank Joint bookrunner: Barclays Co-manager: BPI Capital Legal advisors: Issuer: Assegaf Hamzah & Partners, Clifford Chance, Lennox Paton, Walkers Managers: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, Mayer Brown, Milbank