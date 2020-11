FinanceAsia reveals 2020's best issuers and deals

Congratulations to the issuer and deal award winners of our Achievement Awards for 2020.

The following represent the best financial markets transactions and issuers since December 1, 2019.

Full write-ups will be published online in mid-December and in the winter edition of FinanceAsia magazine.

CORPORATE CAPITAL RAISER OF THE YEAR

Jio Platforms

ESG CAPITAL RAISER OF THE YEAR

Bank of China

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BORROWER OF THE YEAR

AIA

Highly commended: OCBC

SOVEREIGN BORROWER OF THE YEAR

Government of Mongolia

DEAL OF THE YEAR, MEGATREND DEAL OF THE YEAR – TECHNOLOGY

Jio Platforms Rs435.7 billion ($5.83 billion) sale of a 9.99% stake to Jaadhu Holdings (Facebook)

Financial advisors:

Sell side: Morgan Stanley

Buy side: BofA Securities

Legal advisors:

Sell side: AZB & Partners, Davis Polk & Wardwell

Buy side: Hogan Lovells

EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR

JD.com’s HK$34.56 billion ($4.46 billion) Hong Kong secondary listing

Joint sponsors: BofA Securities, CLSA, UBS

Joint global co-ordinators: BOCI, CCBI, China Renaissance, Jefferies

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Maples and Calder; Shihui Partners; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Managers: Clifford Chance, Han Kun

IPO OF THE YEAR

XPeng’s $1.7 billion New York IPO

Financial advisors and underwriters: Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, BofA Securities,

Underwriters: ABCI Securities, BOCI Asia, Haitong International, Futu5.com, Tiger Brokers

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Fangda Partners, Harney Westwood & Riegels, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Managers: JunHe, Latham & Watkins

M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR

Petrochina’s $49.2 billion sale of its pipeline, gas storage and LNG terminal assets to PipeChina

Financial advisors:

Sell side: Goldman Sachs, China Securities, UBS

Buy side: CICC, Citic Securities

Legal advisors:

Sell side: Sullivan & Cromwell (to Goldman Sachs)

Buy side: Clifford Chance

BOND DEAL OF THE YEAR

AIA’s $1.75 billion subordinated bond

Active bookrunners: HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, Wells Fargo

Passive bookrunners: ANZ, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Debevoise & Plimpton

Managers: Clifford Chance

Highly commended: PLDT’s $600 million bond

ISLAMIC FINANCE DEAL OF THE YEAR

Axiata’s $600 million and RM867 million ($168 million) syndicated Islamic sustainability-linked financing

Lead co-ordinating mandated lead arranger: OCBC

Mandated lead arrangers: Maybank, MUFG

Legal advisor: Rahmat Lim & Partners (arrangers)

PROJECT FINANCE DEAL OF THE YEAR

Changfang and Xidao's NT$90 billion ($3 billion) 600 MW offshore wind financing

Sponsors: Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Taiwan Life Insurance, TransGlobe Life Insurance

Financial advisors: MUFG, CTBC

Mandated lead arrangers: MUFG, ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole, CTBC, Deutsche Bank, DBS, EnTie, E-SUN, HSBC, JP Morgan, KDB, KGI Bank, KFW, Mizuho, Natixis, OCBC, Santander, Soc Gen, Standard Chartered, SMBC, Taipei Fubon

Financing cover: Atradius, EKF, GIEK, KFW, K-SURE, NEXI, UKEF

Legal advisors:

Sponsors: Baker McKenzie, White & Case

Arrangers: Linklaters, Lee & Li, Watson Farley & Williams

VENTURE CAPITAL/PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR

The $9.68 billion take-private of 58.com

Investor consortium: Warburg Pincus Asia, General Atlantic Singapore, Ocean Link Partners, Yao Jinbo

Loan provider: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank

Legal advisors:

Buy side: Fangda Partners, Kirkland & Ellis; Maples and Calder; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Sell side: Conyers, Dill & Pearman; Fenwick & West; Han Kun; Houlihan Lokey; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Lenders: Linklaters

BEST CAPITAL RAISE DURING COVID-19

Cathay Pacific’s HK$39 billion ($5 billion) recapitalisation

Recapitalization (preference shares with warrants and bridge loan)

Financial advisor: Goldman Sachs

Legal advisor issuer: Slaughter and May

Rights issue

Financial advisors:

Issuer: Morgan Stanley

Independent shareholders: Anglo Chinese

Underwriters: BOCI, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Morgan Stanley

Legal advisors

Issuer: Linklaters

Managers: Allen & Overy

MEGATREND DEAL OF THE YEAR – ESG

Star Energy Geothermal Salak – Darajat’s $1.1 billion amortizing senior secured green bond

Global co-ordinators: Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank

Joint bookrunner: Barclays

Co-manager: BPI Capital

Legal advisors:

Issuer: Assegaf Hamzah & Partners, Clifford Chance, Lennox Paton, Walkers

Managers: Hiswara Bunjamin & Tandjung, Mayer Brown, Milbank

MEGATREND DEAL OF THE YEAR – HEALTHCARE

RemeGen’s HK$3.99 billion ($514 million) Hong Kong IPO

Joint sponsors: Morgan Stanley, Huatai International, JP Morgan

Joint global co-ordinator: UBS

Joint bookrunners: BOCI, Bocom International, Haitong International, Zhongtai International

Legal advisors:

Issuer: King & Wood Mallesons, O’Melveny & Myers

Managers: Davis Polk & Wardwell, Tian Yuan

Highly commended: Hangzhou Tigermed’s HK$12.3 billion ($1.6 billion) Hong Kong secondary listing

MEGATREND DEAL OF THE YEAR - PROPERTY

The S$8.2 billion ($6.1 billion) merger of CapitaLand Commercial Trust and CapitaLand Mall Trust

Financial advisors:

CCT: Credit Suisse

CMT: JP Morgan, ANZ (independent advisor to the board)

Legal advisors:

CCT: WongPartnership

CMT: Allen & Gledhill