Exclusive interview with EQT Private Equity’s head of sustainability

Away from the scrutiny of the public eye and largely exempt from disclosure regulations, privately-owned companies often lag behind their listed peers when it comes to the reporting and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions. Private investors, therefore, play a crucial role in promoting transparency and raising standards.

Swedish private equity firm, EQT Group, has a long track record in driving sustainability within portfolio companies and it has been disclosing high quality greenhouse gas data for a number of years, explains Sophie Walker, head of sustainability for EQT Private Capital.

In October 2021, EQT Group became the first private markets firm to adopt science-based targets SBTs that...