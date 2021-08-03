Exclusive interview: Prostar Capital - Spotlight on Korean midstream energy opportunity

Established in 2012, Connecticut-headquartered fund manager, Prostar Capital has a growing Asian presence, with offices in in Hong Kong and Sydney, as well as boots on the ground in Singapore, Canberra and Seoul.

The Prostar team has two active investment strategies that target strategic opportunities in the midstream energy sector.

Writing tickets of around $50-150 million in equity per investment, its Asia-focussed funds consider opportunities that aid energy transfer, storage and distribution to the demand-heavy Asia Pacific region, focussing effort around key trading and logistics hubs in APAC, Europe, the US, Gulf Coast, and the Middle East.

Led by senior managing directors...