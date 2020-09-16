ESG investing: the green shoots of recovery or just a greenwash?

Questions surfaced whether environment, social, and governance ESG investing would become an afterthought as businesses grappled with the novel coronavirus. Interest rates were cut, public deficits rose, and regulations were relaxed in order to prevent an economic collapse.

Even as markets recovered and economies selectively reopened, months of home working and social distancing have amplified calls to promote sustainability. Speaking virtually at Principal’s 2020 Global Summit, Jean Claude Juncker, Former President of the European Commission, suggested that all nations need to incorporate new modernisation policies and incomes sources to cement a structured recovery from the current health crisis.

With central banks cutting interest rates and governments running...