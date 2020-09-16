Responsible Investing

ESG investing: the green shoots of recovery or just a greenwash?

Various interpretations of ESG invite criticism that responsible objectives are not being met – but these shortfalls may help its cause.
September 16, 2020

Questions surfaced whether environment, social, and governance ESG investing would become an afterthought as businesses grappled with the novel coronavirus. Interest rates were cut, public deficits rose, and regulations were relaxed in order to prevent an economic collapse.

Even as markets recovered and economies selectively reopened, months of home working and social distancing have amplified calls to promote sustainability. Speaking virtually at Principal’s 2020 Global Summit, Jean Claude Juncker, Former President of the European Commission, suggested that all nations need to incorporate new modernisation policies and incomes sources to cement a structured recovery from the current health crisis.

With central banks cutting interest rates and governments running...

