ESG bond issuance reaches record highs in Asia Pacific

ESG-linked bond issuance in Asia Pacific has more than doubled to $69 billion so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv.

It follows escalating interest in sustainable investing, with borrowers keen to tap this demand at the same time as they look to accelerate their internal ESG strategies.

The issuance is coming from a mix of corporates, financial institutions and government agencies across the region.

The Refinitiv data showed that green bonds have accounted for around 70% of the deals, with sustainability-linked bonds making up roughly 20%.

Geographically, Chinese entities issued just over 51% of all ESG bonds, followed...