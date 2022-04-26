Crédit Agricole appoints Indonesia chief representative officer

The bank has also announced senior appointments in China and across Australia and New Zealand, as it expands its capabilities in Asia.
Xavier Roux
Xavier Roux
April 26, 2022

Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking arm of French banking group, Crédit Agricole, has announced the appointment of Xavier Roux as chief representative officer for Indonesia, effective April 20.

He replaces Franck Passillier, who in March moved to Mumbai to take on the role of senior country officer for India, as reported by FinanceAsia.

Roux relocated to Jakarta on April 20, a spokesperson for Crédit Agricole CIB told FA, and reports to senior regional officer for APAC, Michel Roy.

Roux was most recently senior country officer for Canada, a role he filled since 2014. Other senior positions...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222