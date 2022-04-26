Crédit Agricole appoints Indonesia chief representative officer

Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment banking arm of French banking group, Crédit Agricole, has announced the appointment of Xavier Roux as chief representative officer for Indonesia, effective April 20.

He replaces Franck Passillier, who in March moved to Mumbai to take on the role of senior country officer for India, as reported by FinanceAsia.

Roux relocated to Jakarta on April 20, a spokesperson for Crédit Agricole CIB told FA, and reports to senior regional officer for APAC, Michel Roy.

Roux was most recently senior country officer for Canada, a role he filled since 2014. Other senior positions...