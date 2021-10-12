Citi appoints clean energy investment banking head for Asia

In his new role, William Pang will support clients’ efforts in clean energy transition.
October 12, 2021

US-headquartered banking group Citi has announced the appointment of William Pang to head of its Natural Resources Clean Energy Transition NRCET Investment Banking team for Asia, in a media note.

The position is newly created and based in Hong Kong, according to the announcement.

Citi established the NRCET division globally in March 2021 to support corporate clients with energy transition.

The new role sees Pang report regionally to Asia Pacific Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory Jan Metzger, and globally to NRCET co-heads Stephen Trauber and Sandip Sen. Besides working closely with other global NRCET executives, he will liaise with the heads...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222