Citi appoints clean energy investment banking head for Asia

US-headquartered banking group Citi has announced the appointment of William Pang to head of its Natural Resources Clean Energy Transition NRCET Investment Banking team for Asia, in a media note.

The position is newly created and based in Hong Kong, according to the announcement.

Citi established the NRCET division globally in March 2021 to support corporate clients with energy transition.

The new role sees Pang report regionally to Asia Pacific Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory Jan Metzger, and globally to NRCET co-heads Stephen Trauber and Sandip Sen. Besides working closely with other global NRCET executives, he will liaise with the heads...