In his new role, William Pang will support clients’ efforts in clean energy transition.
October 12, 2021
The China-based water treatment and clean energy company attracts strong demand for its top-up placement, while Korea’s Doosan Infracore sees a more muted response to its $400 million GDR sale.
December 11, 2013
The automotive engine manufacturer raises $90 million from its Hong Kong offering, while an upsized block trade in China Longyuan raises $135 million.
March 07, 2013
James Chern, head of China investments for Morgan Stanley's $4 billion global infrastructure fund, talks about the huge potential in China's hydropower industry.
September 05, 2012
The renewable energy producer embarks on the institutional bookbuilding after securing cornerstone demand for up to two-thirds of the deal. Sources say anchors have agreed to take up the rest.
June 11, 2012
The Chinese wind power equipment maker delays pricing until next week, while Chow Tai Fook Jewellery and New China Life drop on their first day of trading.
December 15, 2011
The Chinese brokerage calls off its IPO of up to $1.67 billion blaming market conditions, while Beijing Jingneng kicks off the roadshow for a revived IPO of up to $256 million.
December 12, 2011
The US-listed Chinese company prices the overnight deal at a 4.8% discount versus its latest closing price.
January 27, 2011
The wind turbine maker offers 105 million A-shares at up to 44 times 2009 earnings, making it one of the most expensive Shanghai IPOs in recent years.
January 05, 2011
Huaneng decides not to proceed with its Hong Kong listing, blaming volatile market conditions, while domestic competitor China Datang prices its share offer at the bottom end to raise $644 million.
December 13, 2010
