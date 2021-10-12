clean energy

China Everbright Intl raises $472 million

The China-based water treatment and clean energy company attracts strong demand for its top-up placement, while Korea’s Doosan Infracore sees a more muted response to its $400 million GDR sale.
December 11, 2013

Huadian Fuxin aims to raise $309 million from IPO

The renewable energy producer embarks on the institutional bookbuilding after securing cornerstone demand for up to two-thirds of the deal. Sources say anchors have agreed to take up the rest.
June 11, 2012

Haitong Securities postpones Hong Kong IPO

The Chinese brokerage calls off its IPO of up to $1.67 billion blaming market conditions, while Beijing Jingneng kicks off the roadshow for a revived IPO of up to $256 million.
December 12, 2011

Huaneng Renewables calls off $1.3 billion IPO

Huaneng decides not to proceed with its Hong Kong listing, blaming volatile market conditions, while domestic competitor China Datang prices its share offer at the bottom end to raise $644 million.
December 13, 2010