Change-makers: securing a sustainable future – interview with KKR sustainability leadership

This International Women’s Day (IWD), FinanceAsia hears from the leader driving forward KKR’s ESG agenda.
March 08, 2022

Elizabeth Seeger’s initial passion for the environment was ignited during a visit to central Brazil as a teenager, when she witnessed first-hand the impact made on local communities by the activities of multinational corporates. With this lasting impression from her travels instilling a resolute belief that both the biggest environmental challenges and the most impactful solutions can come from the corporate sector, Seeger directed her academic focus to the sustainability space.

Following graduation with an Environmental Studies degree from the University of Chicago and achieving a MBA from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, Seeger embarked on a career as a change-maker. Joining the financial sector in 2009, she started...

