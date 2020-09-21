Bond investors start to pay more attention to ESG issues

Investors and issuers have been slow to embrace the integration of environmental, social and governance ESG issues in fixed income, but regulatory pressure and a shift in investment patterns are now leading a change, according to Carmen Nuzzo, head of fixed income at the Principles for Responsible Investment PRI.

The volume of ESG bonds has certainly grown dramatically. Global issuance surpassed $250 billion last year about 3.5% of total bond issuance, according to the Bank for International Settlements while by the end of August, issuance this year was up around 6% at $157 billion, according to DBRS Morningstar.

“We are actually seeing a revolution, away from...