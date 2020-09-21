Sustainable Investing

Bond investors start to pay more attention to ESG issues

With commercial banks now getting involved, Asian issuers and investors are starting to pay more attention to environmental, social and governance issues.
September 21, 2020

Investors and issuers have been slow to embrace the integration of environmental, social and governance ESG issues in fixed income, but regulatory pressure and a shift in investment patterns are now leading a change, according to Carmen Nuzzo, head of fixed income at the Principles for Responsible Investment PRI.

The volume of ESG bonds has certainly grown dramatically. Global issuance surpassed $250 billion last year about 3.5% of total bond issuance, according to the Bank for International Settlements while by the end of August, issuance this year was up around 6% at $157 billion, according to DBRS Morningstar.

“We are actually seeing a revolution, away from...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222