BNY hires Nehal Mehra as Apac head of securities financing & global collateral

Mehra has started the Hong Kong-based newly created role on May 12, joining from Goldman Sachs.
May 12, 2025

Nehal Mehra has joined BNY on Monday, May 12, as head of Asia Pacific (Apac) securities financing & global collateral.

