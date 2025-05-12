bny

BNY Mellon rebrands to BNY

In its 240th year the bank has created the brand BNY, with divisions to be renamed BNY Investments, BNY Wealth and BNY Pershing.
June 12, 2024

BNY Mellon's Certosimo keen on Asia, Fed tapering

Art Certosimo, senior executive vice-president and CEO of BNY Mellon’s global markets business, tells FinanceAsia that his Asia expansion needs a bit of help from the US Fed.
November 16, 2013

Why Bank of New York likes transition

Alex Johnstone, managing director, head of EMEA and Asia-Pacific, BNY Global Transition Management, explains the global trends and its Asia business.
June 26, 2006