Mehra has started the Hong Kong-based newly created role on May 12, joining from Goldman Sachs.
May 12, 2025
Singapore-based Ashvin Parkash joins BNY from Nomura, where he was responsible for electronic distribution across fixed income and FX; Madiha Sattar joins in the UAE in a newly created Growth Ventures global role.
December 09, 2024
In its 240th year the bank has created the brand BNY, with divisions to be renamed BNY Investments, BNY Wealth and BNY Pershing.
June 12, 2024
Art Certosimo, senior executive vice-president and CEO of BNY Mellon’s global markets business, tells FinanceAsia that his Asia expansion needs a bit of help from the US Fed.
November 16, 2013
Alex Johnstone, managing director, head of EMEA and Asia-Pacific, BNY Global Transition Management, explains the global trends and its Asia business.
June 26, 2006
