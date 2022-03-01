Barclays appoints co-heads of investment banking for China

Carrie Chen and Raymond Yu expand their current remits to lead investment banking across Greater China.
March 01, 2022

Barclays today announced the appointment of Carrie Chen and Raymond Yu pictured as co-heads of the bank’s Investment Banking division for Greater China.

Effective immediately, the shared leadership role adds to Chen and Yu’s current responsibilities Chen’s capacity as vice chairperson of Investment Banking for Greater China, and Yu’s leadership of Power and Utilities across Asia Pacific, as well as his role as head of Real Estate, for China.

The pair succeed Vanessa Koo who had been serving in a dual role as head of Investment Banking for Greater China, as well as Asia Pacific, since 2019. As co-heads, Chen and Yu will report directly to Koo...

