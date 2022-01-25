Barclays appoints Australian investment banking leadership

Last week, Barclays announced the appointment of Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan (pictured) in Sydney as managing directors of the bank’s Australian Investment Banking division They commenced their new roles on 10 and 17 January, respectively, a spokesperson confirmed with FinanceAsia

Both report to Richard Satchwell, country CEO and head of Investment Banking for Australia and the pair will be responsible for further expanding the Barclays franchise in the country, according to the bank’s public announcement

The bank’s spokesperson elaborated on this strategy, sharing with FA, “Barclays sees Australia as an attractive and important financial services market and is committed to build-out in Australia to support our clients We believe it is important...