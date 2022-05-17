Barclays appoints APAC head of Markets

UK-headquartered Barclays, has announced the appointment of Hossein Zaimi as head of Markets for Asia Pacific. His appointment is effective May 16, a spokesperson for the bank told FinanceAsia.

Hong Kong-based Zaimi will be responsible for driving the firm’s APAC Markets business, reporting functionally to co-heads of Global Markets, Adeel Khan and Stephen Dainton, and regionally, to Jaideep Khanna, head of Barclays for Asia Pacific.

Zaimi replaces Matt Pecot, who the bank announced in March would retire from June. FA understands that Pecot has been on gardening leave, with Anthony Davies acting as interim head of Markets during this time. Earlier in March, Barclays...