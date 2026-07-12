Asian IPOs: SGX welcomes Foundation Healthcare; Luxshare muted in mega HK debut

Temasek's SeaTown Holdings-backed Foundation Healthcare Holdings debuts on the SGX Mainboard, while Chinese electronic components manufacturer Luxshare leads lukewarm IPOs in Hong Kong.
July 12, 2026

Foundation Healthcare Holdings has debuted on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange, giving public market investors exposure to Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare platform.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].