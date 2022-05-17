Ashurst appoints managing partner in Singapore

London-headquartered law firm, Ashurst, recently announced the promotion of Jean Woo to managing partner of the company’s Singapore office.

Effective from May 1, Woo succeeds Rob Palmer who led the efforts of the firm in the city-state’s legal hub for a period of four years. Palmer has been based in Southeast Asia since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile, and remains a partner at the firm, within Ashurst’s dispute resolution team.

A partner within the company’s global finance division, Woo joined Ashurst in 2014 as an associate, before being made partner in 2017. She has previously worked at Hogan Lovells and Herbert Smith Freehills.

