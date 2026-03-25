Apac M&A deals continue momentum with Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan buys

Following in the footsteps of a positive 2025, 2026 is set to be another major year for M&A activity in Asia Pacific (Apac) with deal momentum continuing in the last few weeks.
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Following in the footsteps of a positive 2025, 2026 is set to be another major year for M&A activity in Asia Pacific (Apac) with deal momentum continuing in the last few weeks.
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