Apac M&A deals continue momentum with Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan buys

Recent deals have involved hotel, food delivery and energy assets from firms in Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan and Thailand. Japanese corporates are seeking diversification in western markets.
March 25, 2026

Following in the footsteps of a positive 2025, 2026 is set to be another major year for M&A activity in Asia Pacific (Apac) with deal momentum continuing in the last few weeks.

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