“APAC emissions are already lower than in the US and Europe” – Société Générale’s head of Energy for Asia

Paris-headquartered bank, Société Générale SocGen, has made a number of recent changes to its Asia-based senior leadership, with the latest promotions across its Natural Resources and Infrastructure division.

Earlier this month, the bank announced the promotion of Lan Yang pictured as leader of the division for Asia Pacific, handing her a mandate to develop further the regional franchise across its Energy Infrastructure Mining, Metals and Industries as well as Trade Commodity efforts.

Having joined SocGen in 2004 and relocated to Hong Kong in 2017, Yang has served a very international tenure across the bank, in Europe and Asia. In her new capacity, she reports...