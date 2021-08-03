ANZ paves the way for sustainability-linked derivatives

ANZ today 03 August announced the launch of a new Sustainability-Linked Derivative product, available in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.

Those who purchase the offerings will have access to derivative products that have a pricing component tied to the sustainability objectives of sustainability-linked bonds SLBs or loans.

Damian Underwood, head of consultative risk management and FX structuring at ANZ told FinanceAsia that the new offering is a natural progression within the development of the sustainable finance market, in which ANZ has been an active participant.

He told FA, “climate change and the issue of sustainability are key macro...