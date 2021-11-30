ANZ appoints new head of Middle East

Ranjit Roy expands his current Dubai-based role, to become regional head.
November 30, 2021

Earlier this month, ANZ announced the appointment of Ranjit Roy pictured to head of the Middle East to replace Rajesh Thapar, following his retirement.

Based in Dubai, Roy reports to Vishnu Shahaney who leads the bank’s activity across Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and who is also the country head for Singapore.

Having been with the bank for over ten years, Roy will additionally continue in his post as head of Financial Institutions, Middle East, reporting to Mark Harding, head of Financial Institutions, Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East.

Roy told FinanceAsia, “given the convergence of our strategic corporate and...

