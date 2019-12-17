High yield

2020 G3 DCM: Where's the upside for high yield?

Investors may need to display more cunning to navigate the Asian high yield bond markets during 2020 as the approaching Year of the Rat ushers in a heavy pipeline of redemptions.
December 17, 2019

It has been an explosive year for Asia’s high yield bond markets with the region’s record-breaking $93 billion issuance surpassing Europe’s $87 billion equivalent for the first time ever.

The achievement is all the more impressive given that Asian volumes have risen nearly 150% this year largely thanks to the huge financing appetite of China’s high yield real estate borrowers. Investors have also had a good 2019, recording low double-digit returns in Asian high yield, their best year since 2012.

In the end, the Year of the Pig has turned out to be true to its name. It has been a year marked by luck and good...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222