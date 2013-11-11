New World Development (NWD) in conjunction with leading property groups has completed a new ultra-luxury residential project in Hong Kong.
The equity/CB deal comes on the back of a $411 million capital raising in January and will go towards the funding of an ultra-luxury casino and hotel project on the Cotai strip.
November 11, 2013
The luxury car dealer prices at the bottom of the range, while Wuzhou International is forced to reduce the retail portion of its $179 million offering.
June 09, 2013
The luxury auto dealer seeks to raise up to $315 million from the offering, while two more companies start investor education to test the appetite for new Hong Kong listings.
May 27, 2013
In response to a declining market, fashion retailer Prada sets the price in the bottom half of the range, but still at a premium to other luxury brands.
June 19, 2011
A luxury yacht is easy to purchase and can be a home away from home, but it pays to understand what it takes to operate and maintain a large sea-going vessel.
November 17, 2008
The future for luxury good brands is very much a Chinese one.
August 12, 2005
