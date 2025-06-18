New World Development: Bringing new luxury to Hong Kong

Jointly developed by New World Development, Empire Group, CSI Properties, Lai Sun Development, and MTR Corporation, DEEP WATER PAVILIA offers a new ultra-luxury residential property option for Hong Kong.

The project in Phase 5A of The Southside has been crafted with the refined design philosophy of “Art Nouveau”. And combining some unique characteristics, DEEP WATER PAVILIA, in NWD’s view, is likely to become the focal new luxury property for Hong Kong in the coming quarter.

Showcasing the best of Hong Kong

It’s an exceptional residence for many reasons. For example, it is perched in a prestigious location in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island, overlooking the tranquil Deep Water Bay and Shouson Hill.

With sweeping views of ocean and mountains, DEEP WATER PAVILIA is a masterpiece that draws inspiration from its surroundings to craft a luxurious, dreamlike residence with an exquisite touch of exotic elegance.

These features ensure that this launch carries forward the pinnacle of NWD’s renowned and prestigious PAVILIA series.

Local inspiration

In seamlessly blending aristocratic elements with modern living, the new development offers residents an unparalleled luxury experience.

The English name, “DEEP WATER PAVILIA”, is inspired by Deep Water Bay, widely recognised as one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive enclaves for the city’s elite and the most prestigious location for luxury residences.

Meanwhile, in the Chinese name “滶晨” of “DEEP WATER PAVILIA,” the character “滶” symbolises soaring over the ocean, reflecting the project’s proximity to several historic and renowned beaches while offering panoramic views of the most coveted coastline in Hong Kong’s Southern District.

The character “晨” represents the beauty of dawn, with morning light enhancing the captivating scenery of Deep Water Bay and Repulse Bay. It also signifies the project’s embrace of Shouson Hill’s lush green mountains and serene waters, embodying a harmonious connection with nature and a location blessed with both natural beauty and vitality.

Giving residents what they want

Despite this sense of escape, residents will benefit from excellent transport links, being just a few MTR stops from Admiralty station and Hong Kong’s central business district, to effortlessly connect them to the city's vibrant heart.

In total, DEEP WATER PAVILIA offers 447 residential units with a wide variety of layouts. All of the three- and four-bedroom apartments, as well as selective special units, feature a rare and upscale private foyer. Two-bedroom apartments are also available, catering to those seeking a luxurious and serene lifestyle in Hong Kong’s prestigious Southern District.